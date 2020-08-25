O'NEILL ON THE WAY OUT?

QUESTION: Is Tyler O'Neill the odd man out in the outfield now?
BENFRED: Let's dive into the numbers a bit.
O'Neill is averaging .154/.254/.365 so far this season.
Those numbers are down since the return: .135/.238/.270.
He went one-for-15 with one single, two walks and three strikeouts in the four-game series against Cincinnati. So, yes. He needs to do more to justify having a starting spot in the outfield.
I haven't observed all that many signs that he's more than a hitter who can clobber Class AAA pitching. This season was about proving that's not his ceiling, and there has not been much proof. His OPS has dropped every season he's played in the majors, from .803 in 2018, to .732 in 2019, to .620 at the moment.
With Bader in a groove, Fowler playing well and Carlson here to stay, O'Neill seems to have watched another window close, at least for now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.