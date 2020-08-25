 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'NEILL ON THE WAY OUT?
0 comments

O'NEILL ON THE WAY OUT?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals summer camp 7/15

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (41) surveys the playing field during Cardinals summer camp at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: Is Tyler O'Neill the odd man out in the outfield now?

BENFRED: Let's dive into the numbers a bit.

O'Neill is averaging .154/.254/.365 so far this season.

Those numbers are down since the return: .135/.238/.270.

He went one-for-15 with one single, two walks and three strikeouts in the four-game series against Cincinnati. So, yes. He needs to do more to justify having a starting spot in the outfield.

I haven't observed all that many signs that he's more than a hitter who can clobber Class AAA pitching. This season was about proving that's not his ceiling, and there has not been much proof. His OPS has dropped every season he's played in the majors, from .803 in 2018, to .732 in 2019, to .620 at the moment.

With Bader in a groove, Fowler playing well and Carlson here to stay, O'Neill seems to have watched another window close, at least for now.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports