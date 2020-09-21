 Skip to main content
O'NEILL STILL HERE IN 2021?
Cards, Brewers split pair as both games go extra innings

Tyler O'Neill hits an RBI single on Sept. 14 at Milwaukee. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What do you think will be Tyler O'Neill's fate? He’s gotten a few key hits lately and is solid defensively, but still strikes out too much and is batting below the Mendoza line. Is he still the starting LF next year?

COMMISH: Tyler O'Neill is on my team, although he might be a platoon player or fourth outfielder. He is better outfielder than I thought, faster than most had thought, and his below-.190 average belies the fact that he has delivered in the clutch as he did in two games in Pittsburgh.

But, yes, three strikeouts in four at-bats Sunday has been an all-too-common occurrence.

