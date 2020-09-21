O'NEILL STILL HERE IN 2021?

QUESTION: What do you think will be Tyler O'Neill's fate? He’s gotten a few key hits lately and is solid defensively, but still strikes out too much and is batting below the Mendoza line. Is he still the starting LF next year?
COMMISH: Tyler O'Neill is on my team, although he might be a platoon player or fourth outfielder. He is better outfielder than I thought, faster than most had thought, and his below-.190 average belies the fact that he has delivered in the clutch as he did in two games in Pittsburgh.
But, yes, three strikeouts in four at-bats Sunday has been an all-too-common occurrence.
