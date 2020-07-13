O'NEILL'S JOB TO LOSE

QUESTION: Tyler O'Neill or Lane Thomas: either one taking the lead in the race to be the left fielder?
COMMISH: I am predicting that O'Neill is the left fielder until he isn't, with Thomas a swing man capable of playing all three outfield positions.
In the intrasquad games Thomas has been a center fielder.
I'm thinking the Cardinals, want to see, probably for one final time, what O'Neill can do, and then turn to Thomas if they aren't satisfied. O'Neill never really has had that regular shot, other than when Marcell Ozuna was hurt last season.
