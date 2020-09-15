 Skip to main content
ONLY WAY FOR CARDS TO WIN?
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during his complete-game, 7-2 victory Sunday against the Cleveland Indians at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: If the Cardinals do make the postseason, how will they stack up? Would the lack of off-days in the playoffs help them or hurt them?

BENFRED: They'll need to pitch well to win, and find some way to scratch out enough offense.

The lack of off-days should help them because it will force teams to reach deeper into their pitching staff. If the Cardinals can get their best arms healthy by that time, their pitching depth is probably their biggest strength as a team.

