While Ozuna’s pending free agency gives the Cardinals opportunity to open one spot in their lineup, their inclination to consider others is a tad trickier. Entering the winter, the Cardinals intend to look at how to improve production at third base and the corner outfield spots. Two of those spots are manned by decorated veterans, Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler. Combined they’re owed $35 million in 2020. Both performed below their career average this past season. Both have full no-trade clauses. Both did not start the final game of the season. Neither has publicly expressed an interest in a trade.
A year ago, the Cardinals committed publicly to Fowler’s bounce back after a difficult 2018, and Carpenter’s past success will invite similar comments this winter. His versatility will play into what the Cardinals can do at third, in left, or if they look to right field and center field. At the trade deadline, a Cardinals official used a word to describe what they would have to find to move or replace incumbents, and it applies here: “Upgrade.”