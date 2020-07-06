QUESTION: What does your opening day lineup look like for the Cardinals?
COMMISH: Assuming the Pirates use a righthanded starter like Trevor Williams or Joe Musgrove, the Cardinals' lineup could look something like this:
1. Wong 2B
2. Carpenter 3B
3. Goldschmidt 1B
4. DeJong SS
5. B. Miller DH
6. Molina C
7. O'Neill LF
8. Fowler RF
9. Bader CF
(Flaherty P)
Follow-up: That lineup will scare no one and provide a competitive disadvantage against the DH-laden AL teams that all have power sluggers. If this team doesn’t pitch well, it’s doomed.
COMMISH: Last year's lineup didn't scare too many teams, either — and the Cardinals won the division. Yes, they will have to pitch.
