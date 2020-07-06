OPENING DAY LINEUP
OPENING DAY LINEUP

Cardinals see red

Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter lays down a bunt against a defensive shift in a game last April at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What does your opening day lineup look like for the Cardinals?

COMMISH: Assuming the Pirates use a righthanded starter like Trevor Williams or Joe Musgrove, the Cardinals' lineup could look something like this:

1. Wong 2B

2. Carpenter 3B

3. Goldschmidt 1B

4. DeJong SS

5. B. Miller DH

6. Molina C

7. O'Neill LF

8. Fowler RF

9. Bader CF

(Flaherty P)

Follow-up: That lineup will scare no one and provide a competitive disadvantage against the DH-laden AL teams that all have power sluggers. If this team doesn’t pitch well, it’s doomed.

COMMISH: Last year's lineup didn't scare too many teams, either — and the Cardinals won the division. Yes, they will have to pitch.

