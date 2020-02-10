OPENING DAY LINEUP?

QUESTION: Your starting lineup on opening day as it now stands?
GOOLD: Assuming everyone gets through spring healthy ... Rick Hummel, Benjamin Hochman, and myself. That will be the starting lineup for the Post-Dispatch in Cincinnati on opening day.
Oh, you meant the Cardinals?
That's a trickier question because they have so, so many questions. But let's go with where things would be today if Shildt wrote his lineup, given the history he has and the current spot the players are in. We also have to assume health and some best-case-scenario production for a few players, OK?
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Yadier Molina, C
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Could see Carpenter at cleanup, but that wouldn't bring as much left-right balance to the lineup as if DeJong was cleanup today and Carpenter was right after him. Fowler will have the chance to compete for leadoff this spring. Carpenter could be re-cast as a middle-order hitter, though if they see the complete look from him then maybe he ascended to leadoff.
And also don't discount Lane Thomas as someone who could push his way tomorrow into the lineup. I'm sure there will be questions about Dylan Carlson, too, and there's an avenue for him to be in the starting lineup on opening day, but as of right now, given the info available and the position of players, and assuming health, this is where they'd go.