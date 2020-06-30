OPENING DAY LINEUP?

QUESTION: What’s your Cardinals lineup look like entering spring training?
BENFRED: I would build it around something like this . . .
1. Wong, 2B
2. Carpenter, DH/3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5/6. O'Neill DH/OF, or Thomas DH/OF, or Edman 3B/OF/2B
7. Molina, C
8. Fowler, RF
9. Bader, CF
If Carpenter, Fowler and Bader don't hit the ground running, I'm not hesitating to create more playing time for O'Neill and Thomas and Edman.
Carlson is in St. Louis and in the mix for DH/OF reps when he's free from service-time limbo.
Guys who struggled last season despite plenty of chances (Carpenter, Fowler, Bader) who do not look better after the first 10 games or so are going to lose time to guys who might take the job and not look back.
