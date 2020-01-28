QUESTION: Who is the Cardinals' opening-day starter in left field?
BENFRED: Same one I've predicted all along: Tyler O'Neill. He's the most experienced, and he's the one the Cardinals have slotted at the top of the depth chart.
It's his job to lose.
The Cardinals' in-house projections love the potential of O'Neill. They have for a while. O'Neill was one of the reasons the Cardinals felt so confident about not going far down the Bryce Harper road. But unless he can stay healthy and on the right side of the power/strikeout line, the projections don't mean much