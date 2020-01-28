OPENING DAY STARTER IN LEFT FIELD?
Close doesn't count as Cards lose to Brewers 2-1

Cards Tyler O'Neill makes an over-the-shoulder catch in right field on a long fly ball by Brewers Jesus Aguilar in the second inning on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, as the Cardinals lose to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Who is the Cardinals' opening-day starter in left field?

BENFRED: Same one I've predicted all along: Tyler O'Neill. He's the most experienced, and he's the one the Cardinals have slotted at the top of the depth chart.

It's his job to lose.

The Cardinals' in-house projections love the potential of O'Neill. They have for a while. O'Neill was one of the reasons the Cardinals felt so confident about not going far down the Bryce Harper road. But unless he can stay healthy and on the right side of the power/strikeout line, the projections don't mean much

