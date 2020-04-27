OPPORTUNITY FOR CARLSON AND THOMAS?

QUESTION: If the season is an 80-100 game sprint, does that change how the Cardinals look at how much patience they should have with veterans? If there is no minor league season, what is the guess on MLB roster size? Does this afford the rookies, i.e. Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas, more opportunity?
GOOLD: There would be a 40-man roster for the team to pull from. It would be as if the entire 40-man roster was active for any series, and a 30- or 32-man roster would be pulled from that for the game active roster, and that's one of the ideas being discussed. What makes that most interesting is that there are some teams that could gain a competitive edge by putting their best talent on the 40-man roster.
In other words, a team's best 40-man roster is not necessarily it's best business 40-man roster. And the team that goes with the most talent on its 40-man roster and not necessarily it's most financially strategic 40-man roster could have an edge in any short season.
The Cardinals would have to make that call with Carlson because any 40-man roster that includes the most talented 40 players in the organization would include him on it. And I would argue that it also probably includes Zack Thompson, just a year out of college.
Follow-up: If the MLB teams are allowed a 30-man roster this year, who are the extra four players the Cards should add?
GOOLD: They should carry players they will use. For sure, Austin Gomber would be one. Genesis Cabrera would be two. They should add Dylan Carlson to the 40-man roster and add him and let him start, but will they? They also would add Andrew Knizner for sure. That really only leaves one spot then and they'd go with Edmundo Sosa over Carlson, I bet, for the shortstop factor and that he's on the 40-man roster. You'd get innings, you'd get coverage at catcher, you'd get two added bats, and you'd get some lefty looks for the bullpen.
Follow-up: If rosters expand, do you see Jake Woodford going up?
GOOLD: Would definitely be an interesting addition -- for innings. Good point. Have to imagine that Austin Gomber would be ahead of him, but just so. Could definitely see Woodford as some insurance. He'd be right there in that pool of possibilities.
