OPTING NOT TO PLAY: RISKY BUSINESS?
0 comments

OPTING NOT TO PLAY: RISKY BUSINESS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona's Mike Leake pitches against the Cardinals in a game last Sept. 24 in Phoenix. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Is any player interested in playing in 2021 really going to opt out in 2020? Aren’t most of these opt-outs from guys who are eyeing retirement?

BENFRED: That seems to fit the description to this point, but it could change.

Opting out does not, in theory, affect anything in 2021. If you have a contract, you return to it. If you are opting out in what would have been the final year of your contract, you can return as a free agent. The market for a free agent's services could be impacted by whether or not he plays in 2020, I imagine.

But that's also more about the status of the player, right? If Mookie Betts, hypothetically, decides to opt out in 2020, I don't think he would have a hard time finding a job in 2021.

Follow-up: Does Mike Leake sitting out this year technically save the Cardinals any of the obligations on paying a portion of his salary?

BENFRED: They are saving a little more than $1 million due to his decision to opt out. They paid $5 million of his salary last season and were set to pay $4 million of it next season, but Leake would not have received the full $4 million due to the shortened season. Still, a savings of a million and change helps.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports