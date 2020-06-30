OPTING NOT TO PLAY: RISKY BUSINESS?

QUESTION: Is any player interested in playing in 2021 really going to opt out in 2020? Aren’t most of these opt-outs from guys who are eyeing retirement?
BENFRED: That seems to fit the description to this point, but it could change.
Opting out does not, in theory, affect anything in 2021. If you have a contract, you return to it. If you are opting out in what would have been the final year of your contract, you can return as a free agent. The market for a free agent's services could be impacted by whether or not he plays in 2020, I imagine.
But that's also more about the status of the player, right? If Mookie Betts, hypothetically, decides to opt out in 2020, I don't think he would have a hard time finding a job in 2021.
Follow-up: Does Mike Leake sitting out this year technically save the Cardinals any of the obligations on paying a portion of his salary?
BENFRED: They are saving a little more than $1 million due to his decision to opt out. They paid $5 million of his salary last season and were set to pay $4 million of it next season, but Leake would not have received the full $4 million due to the shortened season. Still, a savings of a million and change helps.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.