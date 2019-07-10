QUESTION: What would the Cardinals have to give up to get Jacob deGrom from the Mets?
BENFRED: He's under contract through 2023 with an opt-out after the 2022 season. He's 31 and has injury history that could turn some off. But he would be the biggest difference-maker in terms of starters on the trade market if he hits it.
I don't think the Mets would do it because it would make too much sense. They seem to think they are better than everyone else sees. The price of the contract should, in theory, dent the prospect return. He's owed more than $100 million before his opt-out. That would be a nice salary dump for a team that has no immediate chance of contending soon, a team like the Mets.
Another thing to keep in mind: He has a full no-trade cause and could block attempts to send him to a destination that was not desired.