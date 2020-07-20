... OR SPENDING BECAUSE PLAYER PRICES MIGHT BE LOWER?

QUESTION: Is it possible that the Cards might swim in the deeper end of the free-agent pool in the offseason because the prices may go down? Could they possibly steal a hitter off the market?
GOOLD: Does George Springer interest you? Maybe on a big, one-year deal?
That's the player who I find most interesting going into the free-agent market. And to think the Astros, by manipulating his service time, kept him from free agency this past winter. What a situation for him.
