... OR SPENDING BECAUSE PLAYER PRICES MIGHT BE LOWER?

Astros blast off on the Cards 6-2

Astros George Springer signals to the many Astros fans in attendance who were cheering him after his first inning home run on Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Is it possible that the Cards might swim in the deeper end of the free-agent pool in the offseason because the prices may go down? Could they possibly steal a hitter off the market?

GOOLD: Does George Springer interest you? Maybe on a big, one-year deal?

That's the player who I find most interesting going into the free-agent market. And to think the Astros, by manipulating his service time, kept him from free agency this past winter. What a situation for him.

