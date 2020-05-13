OR ... WHAT ABOUT A 'BRIDGE DEAL' FOR THE CAPTAIN?
OR ... WHAT ABOUT A 'BRIDGE DEAL' FOR THE CAPTAIN?

Blues face off against Flyers

Alex Pietrangelo and Blues teammates celebrate a goal by Alexander Steen. (Post-Dispatch photo by Lexi Browning) 

QUESTION: With NHL revenues down and most likely a flat salary cap for the coming season, if you were Pietro's agent, would you consider allowing him to sign a one-year or bridge deal so that he can have more bidders when revenues return to normal?

JT: I wonder if that's a possibility. But a couple of things here.

1. It may take more than a year for revenues to return to normal. (For example, will all the advertisers and sponsors come back? Some may be out of business next season.)

2. Even with a flat cap, there are still several teams that are in good enough cap shape for next season to make a run at Petro. Last time I checked CapFriendly, there were 18 teams with less than $70 million committed to the cap next season.

So maybe the agent checks the market, and if the waters are lukewarm at best, then maybe he thinks about a bridge deal.

