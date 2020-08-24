. . . OR WILL THE CARDS MOVE ON FROM HIM?

QUESTION: If Carlos Martinez doesn't contribute much of anything this season, will it be his last as a Cardinal?
GOOLD: Entirely possible. He's signed through 2021 ($11.5 million) with option years for 2022 and 2023. So, he'll be the topic of trade conversations this winter whether he contributes or not. That's just how the contract sets up for him, and what the Cardinals' roster allows for them to explore.
