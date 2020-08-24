 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
. . . OR WILL THE CARDS MOVE ON FROM HIM?
0 comments

. . . OR WILL THE CARDS MOVE ON FROM HIM?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals play second game of opening weekend.

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp and pitcher Carlos Martinez high five during the first inning of a game on Saturday, July 25, 2020 against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium. That form of celebration is against Major League Baseball protocol during the coronavirus pandemic. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: If Carlos Martinez doesn't contribute much of anything this season, will it be his last as a Cardinal?

GOOLD: Entirely possible. He's signed through 2021 ($11.5 million) with option years for 2022 and 2023. So, he'll be the topic of trade conversations this winter whether he contributes or not. That's just how the contract sets up for him, and what the Cardinals' roster allows for them to explore.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports