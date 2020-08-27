 Skip to main content
OSKAR SUNDQVIST, Forward
Sundqvist: report card

GORDO ON SUNDQVIST: He was enjoying a strong regular season before suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 27. He wasn’t quite the same player when he returned, but overall he finished with 12 goals, 13 assists and a plus-5 rating in 57 games. His 36-11 takeaways-to-giveaways ration was the team’s best.

But Sundqvist struggled during postseason play, where he produced no goals, one assist, a minus-4 rating. His playing time was down nearly 2 ½ minutes from the 2018-19 playoffs and he averaged one fewer hit per game. It wasn't Sunny very often in Edmonton.

Grade: B-minus

