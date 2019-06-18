Subscribe for 99¢
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist flattens Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON SUNDQVIST: He came to training camp as an afterthought, given all the team's offseason additions and the limited role (one goal in 42 games!) he played in 2017-18. But Sundqvist followed his regular season breakout (14 goals, 17 assists in 74 games) with a brilliant postseason. He, Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen became a key shutdown line for coach Craig Berube in 5-on-5 play. Sundqvist averaged more than 16 minutes per game in the playoffs and earned a plus-5 rating despite frequently matching up against scoring lines. He also chipped in with four goals and five assists at even strength.

Grade: A