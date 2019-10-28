Team up with us for 99¢
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

QUESTION: Assuming they won't even try to go after Gerrit Cole, who might the Cardinals target for starting pitching?

COMMISH: Zach Wheeler from the Mets, local kid Jake Odorizzi (above) from Minnesota and Bumgarner might be ones they would look at it.

Follow-up: Any chance the Cards talk to the BoSox about Mookie Betts availability?

COMMISH: They'll pursue any avenue, whether that's Mookie Betts or Anthony Rendon or even Gerrit Cole. Chances are, though, their targets might be in a bit different price range.