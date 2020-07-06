OTHER OPTIONS AT 3B AND DH?

QUESTION: You have Carp at third and Brad Miller at DH in your lineup. Wouldn't Miller be the better option for third? Where do you think Edman fits in the lineup?
COMMISH: Edman well could play a lot of third base this season, with Carpenter winding up as the DH. Carpenter is better at third defensively than Miller.
I think at the start of the season, you play position players at their positions and work them into the DH role gradually. Miller does not have a position where he is strong defensively but he has been a DH more than anybody on the club and a productive one at times.
