OTHER OPTIONS AT 3B AND DH?
0 comments

OTHER OPTIONS AT 3B AND DH?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Cardinals infielders Brad Miller (left) and Tommy Edman, before a spring training workout in February. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: You have Carp at third and Brad Miller at DH in your lineup. Wouldn't Miller be the better option for third? Where do you think Edman fits in the lineup?

COMMISH: Edman well could play a lot of third base this season, with Carpenter winding up as the DH. Carpenter is better at third defensively than Miller.

I think at the start of the season, you play position players at their positions and work them into the DH role gradually. Miller does not have a position where he is strong defensively but he has been a DH more than anybody on the club and a productive one at times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports