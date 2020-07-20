'OTHER' OUTFIELDERS SHINE

QUESTION: Which outfielder showed better production and looked good in summer camp so far?
GOOLD: Austin Dean has had a good camp here at Busch. Justin Williams (above) has a live, loud bat. Lane Thomas had a solid game Sunday, and has done well in a series of looks here during Live BP.
Follow-up: I really liked what Lane Thomas showed at bat Sunday. Solid hits to the middle of the field. I think his swing can make more contact than O'Neill's and still give extra base pop.
GOOLD: An entirely fair scouting report on Thomas. He's got skills.
