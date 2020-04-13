OTHER PROSPECT NAMES TO KNOW
First official workout of Cardinals spring training

Zack Thompson throws at a spring training workout last month. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Kenny Peoples-Walls notwithstanding, you've got a solid track record of identifying significant future MLB contributors for the Cards a year or two before they become known to the larger fan base. Can you give us 2-3 names — which aren't household ones — that you find intriguing?

GOOLD: Jonathan (Jonatan) Moncado, too. I missed on that. Let's not forget that. I stand by the fact that whenever I saw him play in a game he was the most talented player on the field — did the most things that stood out.

I'm not sure how to qualify household names, but let's go with a few names here:

Ivan Herrera, C. Legit ... and only 19 years old. 

Zack Thompson (above), LHP. Impressive.

Kodi Whitley, RHP. Ought to be a household name by now, I'd guess.

Jhon Torres, OF. Don't overlook because he was in the Mercado deal.

Tony Locey, RHP. Third-rounder in '19 draft, already a name to watch.

Evan Mendoza, INF. He's too often overlooked. Solid player.





