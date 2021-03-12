1958: With a stunning series, this St. Louis team made bowling history

The Sports section of the Post-Dispatch from March 13, 1958.

Editors note: This story originally ran in March of 1991. The Budweiser team record would stand for more than 35 years.

On March 12, 1958, the Budweiser Beer team arrived at Floriss Lanes in north St. Louis for its weekly Masters League match. Within a couple of hours, the five team members had reached a major stepping stone on their way to the Bowling Hall of Fame. That was the night Don Carter, Ray Bluth, Pat Patterson, Tom Hennessey and Dick Weber teamed to roll a 3,858 series. It bettered by 61 pins the record set in 1937 by another St. Louis team, Hermann Undertakers.

The headline - ''Buds Bowl 3858, Highest Score in History; Two 300 Games'' - spread across the first sports page of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the following morning.

That 3,858 averages out to more than 771 pins per man, or 257 per game for 15 games.

It was incredible, yet not totally unexpected.

''Whenever we got on lanes 7 and 8, we always figured we had a shot at breaking the record, '' said Hennessey. ''We shot over 3,700 a couple of times on that pair.''

It was the favorite pair of lanes for each of the bowlers. Lane 8 hooked considerably more than lane 7; on 7, they had to play a tight line to the pocket.