1974: Fly was up and down as the Spirits of St. Louis made their debut

Memphis grabbed the rebound and the Sounds' Chuck Williams drilled in a 27-footer for a three-point goal. The Spirits called time out.

Then came the play that turned the game around.

Spirits guard Bernie Fryer in-bounded the ball to rookie Fly Williams at midcourt. But Fly, tight-roping the center-court line was off-balance and to avoid stepping in the back-court, a violation that would have turned the ball over to the Sounds, he flung the ball toward a teammate. Williams picked off the pass and didn't stop until he had layed the ball through the net.

"I've been a pro 10 years," said Caldwell, "and this is the first time the first, man that I've ever lost one like this. I've been on teams that did it like this to somebody else but this is the first time I've had it done to me."

Caldwell alternately looked at the floor and the ceiling. "How can you lose it?" he asked. "If you're up by three with 46 seconds to go you oughta be able to waste away that much time. How can you lose it?"

A reporter, reading from his notebook, offered to help.

"Well, it happened like this, Joe," he said. "Naw," said Caldwell. "I know. I know. I mean, how?