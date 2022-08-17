 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Alabama football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

CFP Cotton Bowl Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

 Michael Ainsworth

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team opens its 2022 season at home against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Alabama in 2022. 

Alabama also has home games against Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 17), Vanderbilt (Sept. 24), Texas A&M (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 22), Austin Peay (Nov. 19), and Auburn (Nov. 26). 

The Homecoming date for Alabama is vs. Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

Alabama is coming off a 2021 season that the Crimson Tide went 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. Alabama's season ended with a 33-18 loss to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game.

2022 Alabama football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Utah State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 10: Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. CT, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 17: ULM at Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Vanderbilt at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Texas A&M at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Alabama at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Mississippi State at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Alabama at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Alabama at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Austin Peay at Alabama, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Nov. 26: Auburn at Alabama, TBA

Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach. He became the Alabama head coach ahead of the 2007 season. 

