2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Sam Pittman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach
Here is a look at Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach Sam Pittman, who was the Mizzou football offensive line coach in 2000.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman calls for a time out in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, right, talks with Center Judge Kevin Boitmann during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman paces the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman gestures to his players as they warmup prior to their NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman before the start of the Razorbacks game against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks to Treylon Burks (16) before their game against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman points to players entering the field before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman argues a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman walks before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman heads to the locker room following the Razorbacks game against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greets Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talks with the media after an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman holds the trophy after winning the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman calls a play during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman waits to speak during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Liberty at Arkansas, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 12: LSU at Arkansas, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 19: Ole Miss at Arkansas, TBA
Friday, Nov. 25: Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. He became the Arkansas head coach ahead of the 2020 season.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.