 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

  • 0
Missouri Arkansas Football

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs a play against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team opens the 2022 season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Arkansas in 2022. 

Arkansas also has home games against South Carolina (Sept. 10), Missouri State (Sept. 17), Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12), and Ole Miss (Nov. 19). 

The Homecoming game for Arkansas is against Liberty on Nov. 5. 

Arkansas is coming off a 2021 season that it went 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks ended the season with a 24-10 win against Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022. 

People are also reading…

2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule, game times, TV

Mississippi St Arkansas Football

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Cincinnati at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 10: South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 24: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M; Arlington, Texas; TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Arkansas at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Arkansas at BYU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Arkansas at Auburn, TBA

Sam Pittman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach

Here is a look at Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach Sam Pittman, who was the Mizzou football offensive line coach in 2000. 

1 of 26

Saturday, Nov. 5: Liberty at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: LSU at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Ole Miss at Arkansas, TBA

Friday, Nov. 25: Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. He became the Arkansas head coach ahead of the 2020 season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

The sonic blast of engines returned to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time in two months Thursday, business as usual as IndyCar teams tested the track in preparation for an upcoming race.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Five Cardinals-related facts on Roberto Clemente’s birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News