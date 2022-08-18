2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team opens the 2022 season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Arkansas in 2022.

Arkansas also has home games against South Carolina (Sept. 10), Missouri State (Sept. 17), Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12), and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

The Homecoming game for Arkansas is against Liberty on Nov. 5.

Arkansas is coming off a 2021 season that it went 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks ended the season with a 24-10 win against Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Cincinnati at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 10: South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 24: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M; Arlington, Texas; TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Arkansas at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Arkansas at BYU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Arkansas at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Liberty at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: LSU at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Ole Miss at Arkansas, TBA

Friday, Nov. 25: Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. He became the Arkansas head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.