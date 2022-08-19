2022 Auburn football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Auburn football team opens its 2022 season at home against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of eight home games for Auburn in 2022.

Auburn also has home games in 2022 against San Jose State (Sept. 10), Penn State (Sept. 17), Missouri (Sept. 24), LSU (Oct. 1), Arkansas (Oct. 29), Texas A&M (Nov. 12), and Western Kentucky (Nov. 19).

The Homecoming game for Auburn is against Missouri on Sept. 24.

Auburn football is coming off a 2021 season that it went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Houston Cougars beat Auburn 17-13 in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl.

2022 Auburn football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: San Jose State, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 17: Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 24: Missouri at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: LSU at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Auburn at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Auburn at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Arkansas at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Auburn at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Western Kentucky at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Auburn at Alabama, TBA

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. He became the Auburn coach ahead of the 2021 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.