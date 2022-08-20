 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Florida Gators football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Florida St Florida Football

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The Florida Gators football team opens its 2022 season at home against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is one of seven home games for Florida in 2022. 

Florida also has home games against Kentucky (Sept. 10), South Florida (Sept. 17), Eastern Washington (Oct. 1), Missouri (Oct. 8), LSU (Oct. 15), and South Carolina (Nov. 12). 

The Homecoming game for Florida is against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

Florida is coming off a 2021 season that it went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. UCF defeated Florida 29-17 in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. 

Florida Texas A M Football

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (89) runs after a catch against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Utah at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 10: Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17: South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT, SECN 

Saturday, Sept. 24: Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 8: Missouri at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: LSU at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia vs. Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Saturday, Nov. 5: Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: South Carolina at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Florida at Vanderbilt, TBA

Friday, Nov. 25: Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC 

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. This is Napier's first season as the UF Gators head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

