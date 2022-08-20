2022 Florida Gators football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier stands on the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier takes part in a television interview during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Billy Napier: A look at the Florida Gators football head coach
Here is a look at Florida Gators football head coach Billy Napier, who played college football at Furman from 1999-2002.
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Louisiana Lafayette Iowa St Football
Charlie Neibergall
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
Georgia St La Lafayette Football
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
La Monore La Lafayette Football
Matthew Hinton
Browns Football
David Dermer
Florida football coach Billy Napier watches an NFL football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
La Monore La Lafayette Football
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Gasparilla Bowl Football
Chris O'Meara
La Monore La Lafayette Football
Matthew Hinton
La Monore La Lafayette Football
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (89) runs after a catch against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)