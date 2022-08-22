2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Georgia Bulldogs football team opens its 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

UGA has six games in Athens this season. The Bulldogs host Samford (Sept. 10), Kent State (Sept. 24), Auburn (Oct. 8), Vanderbilt (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 5), and Georgia Tech (Nov. 26).

The Homecoming game for Georgia is vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Georgia enters the season as the reigning national champions. The UGA Bulldogs went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC in 2021. Georgia capped the campaign with a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022.

2022 UGA Bulldogs football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Georgia vs. Oregon; Atlanta, Georgia; 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10: Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 1: Georgia at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Auburn at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia vs. Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Georgia at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Georgia Tech at Georgia, TBA

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. He became the UGA Bulldogs football head coach ahead of the 2016 season.

