2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

  • 0
CFP Championship Football

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

The Georgia Bulldogs football team opens its 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

UGA has six games in Athens this season. The Bulldogs host Samford (Sept. 10), Kent State (Sept. 24), Auburn (Oct. 8), Vanderbilt (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 5), and Georgia Tech (Nov. 26). 

The Homecoming game for Georgia is vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

Georgia enters the season as the reigning national champions. The UGA Bulldogs went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC in 2021. Georgia capped the campaign with a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. 

2022 UGA Bulldogs football schedule, game times, TV

Peach Bowl Football

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Georgia vs. Oregon; Atlanta, Georgia; 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10: Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m. CT, SECN 

Saturday, Sept. 17: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 24: Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 1: Georgia at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Auburn at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA (Homecoming) 

Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia vs. Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; TBA

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Saturday, Nov. 5: Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Georgia at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Georgia Tech at Georgia, TBA

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. He became the UGA Bulldogs football head coach ahead of the 2016 season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

