2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Georgia Bulldogs football team opens its 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3.
UGA has six games in Athens this season. The Bulldogs host Samford (Sept. 10), Kent State (Sept. 24), Auburn (Oct. 8), Vanderbilt (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 5), and Georgia Tech (Nov. 26).
The Homecoming game for Georgia is vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Georgia enters the season as the reigning national champions. The UGA Bulldogs went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC in 2021. Georgia capped the campaign with a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022.
Saturday, Oct. 15: Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia vs. Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; TBA
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach
Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98.
Georgia's coach Kirby Smart talks with the media during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Tennessee at Georgia, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 19: Georgia at Kentucky, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 26: Georgia Tech at Georgia, TBA
Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. He became the UGA Bulldogs football head coach ahead of the 2016 season.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
