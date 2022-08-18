2022 Kentucky Wildcats football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Kentucky Wildcats football team opens its 2022 season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of eight home games for Kentucky in 2022.

After UK faces Miami (Ohio), it also has home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24), South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12), Georgia (Nov. 19), and Louisville (Nov. 26).

The Homecoming game for Kentucky is against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kentucky enters the 2022 season ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll. The UK Wildcats finished the 2021 season at 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC with a 20-17 win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

2022 UK Wildcats football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Northern Illinois at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Kentucky at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Mississippi State at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Kentucky at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Georgia at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Louisville at Kentucky, TBA

Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach. He became the UK Wildcats football coach ahead of the 2013 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.