2022 Kentucky Wildcats football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Kentucky Wildcats football team opens its 2022 season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of eight home games for Kentucky in 2022.
After UK faces Miami (Ohio), it also has home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24), South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12), Georgia (Nov. 19), and Louisville (Nov. 26).
Kentucky enters the 2022 season ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll. The UK Wildcats finished the 2021 season at 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC with a 20-17 win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
Mark Stoops: A look at the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach
Here is a look at Kentucky Wildcats football head coach Mark Stoops, who was a defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1986-89.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (left) argues with referees during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans before a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, left, talks with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team play against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waits for his senior players to come out during Kentucky's senior day celebration before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, front right, watches from the sideline during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, left, stands on the field during a timeout in the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
