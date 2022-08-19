2022 LSU Tigers football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The LSU football team opens the 2022 season in the New Orleans Superdome against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4. The game has been labeled the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

LSU then heads into the first of seven games in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU's home contests are against Southern (Sept. 10), Mississippi State (Sept. 17), New Mexico (Sept. 24), Tennessee (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 22), Alabama (Nov. 5), and UAB (Nov. 19).

The Homecoming game for LSU is against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22.

LSU is coming off a 2021 season that it went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. LSU closed the campaign with a 42-20 loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, 2022.

2022 LSU football schedule, game times, TV

Sunday, Sept. 4: LSU vs. Florida State; New Orleans, Louisiana; 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10: Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24: New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 1: LSU at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Tennessee at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: LSU at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Ole Miss at LSU, TBA (Homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Alabama at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: LSU at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: UAB at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: LSU at Texas A&M, TBA

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. The 2022 season is Kelly's first season as the LSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.