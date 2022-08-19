 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 LSU Tigers football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

  • 0
South Carolina LSU Football

LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

 Brett Duke

The LSU football team opens the 2022 season in the New Orleans Superdome against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4. The game has been labeled the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff. 

LSU then heads into the first of seven games in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU's home contests are against Southern (Sept. 10), Mississippi State (Sept. 17), New Mexico (Sept. 24), Tennessee (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 22), Alabama (Nov. 5), and UAB (Nov. 19). 

The Homecoming game for LSU is against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

People are also reading…

LSU is coming off a 2021 season that it went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. LSU closed the campaign with a 42-20 loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, 2022. 

2022 LSU football schedule, game times, TV

Alabama LSU Football

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) tries to get a first down, as Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Sunday, Sept. 4: LSU vs. Florida State; New Orleans, Louisiana; 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10: Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, SECN 

Saturday, Sept. 17: Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24: New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 1: LSU at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Tennessee at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: LSU at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Ole Miss at LSU, TBA (Homecoming) 

Brian Kelly: A look at the LSU football coach, former Notre Dame coach

Here is a look at LSU football head coach Brian Kelly. He was the Notre Dame football head coach from 2010-21, and he coached Cincinnati from 2006-09. 

1 of 15

Saturday, Nov. 5: Alabama at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: LSU at Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: UAB at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: LSU at Texas A&M, TBA

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. The 2022 season is Kelly's first season as the LSU football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

The sonic blast of engines returned to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time in two months Thursday, business as usual as IndyCar teams tested the track in preparation for an upcoming race.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Five Cardinals-related facts on Roberto Clemente’s birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News