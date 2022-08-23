2022 Mississippi State football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Mississippi State football team opens the 2022 season at home against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Mississippi State in 2022.
In addition to Memphis, Mississippi State has home games against Bowling Green (Sept. 24), Texas A&M (Oct. 1), Arkansas (Oct. 8), Auburn (Nov. 5), Georgia (Nov. 12), and East Tennessee State (Nov. 19).
The Homecoming game for Mississippi State is against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m. CT, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 17: Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 24: Bowling Green at Mississippi State, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 1: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 8: Arkansas at Mississippi State, TBA (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 15: Mississippi State at Kentucky, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 22: Mississippi State at Alabama, TBA
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach talks with players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach walks among players during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi State won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach watches hi team warmup before the start of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, confer prior to their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach watches his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. Mississippi State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach looks downfield at his players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mike Leach: A look at the Mississippi State football head coach
Here is a look at Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach, who was previously the Washington State and Texas Tech football head coach.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Auburn at Mississippi State, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 19: East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, TBA, ESPN+/SECN+
Thursday, Nov. 24: Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN
Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Leach took over the MS State program ahead of the 2020 season.
