2022 Mississippi State football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Louisiana Tech Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas (84) catches a pass against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Mississippi State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Mississippi State football team opens the 2022 season at home against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Mississippi State in 2022.

In addition to Memphis, Mississippi State has home games against Bowling Green (Sept. 24), Texas A&M (Oct. 1), Arkansas (Oct. 8), Auburn (Nov. 5), Georgia (Nov. 12), and East Tennessee State (Nov. 19).

The Homecoming game for Mississippi State is against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Mississippi State is coming off a 2021 season that it went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. It closed the campaign with a 34-7 loss to Texas Tech in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.

2022 MS State football schedule, game times, TV

Mississippi St Vanderbilt Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers scrambles against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Memphis Tigers at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 10: Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m. CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17: Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 24: Bowling Green at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Arkansas at Mississippi State, TBA (Homecoming) 

Saturday, Oct. 15: Mississippi State at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Mississippi State at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Auburn at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, TBA, ESPN+/SECN+

Thursday, Nov. 24: Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Leach took over the MS State program ahead of the 2020 season.

