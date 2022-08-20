2022 Ole Miss football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Ole Miss football team opens its 2022 season at home against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for Ole Miss in 2022.

After the Troy game, Ole Miss also has home games against Central Arkansas (Sept. 10), Tulsa (Sept. 24), Kentucky (Oct. 1), Auburn (Oct. 15), Alabama (Nov. 12), and Mississippi State (Nov. 24).

The Homecoming game for Ole Miss is against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Ole Miss, which was ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press preseason poll, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC. Ole Miss wrapped up the season with a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

2022 Ole Miss football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Troy University at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 10: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 17: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 24: Tulsa at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Kentucky at Ole Miss, TBA (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Auburn at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Ole Miss at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Ole Miss at Texas A&M, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Alabama at Ole Miss, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Ole Miss at Arkansas, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 24: Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. He took over the Ole Miss football program ahead of the 2020 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.