2022 South Carolina football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Florida South Carolina Football

South Carolina's Jordan Burch (3) and Jordan Strachan (7) celebrate a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the 2022 season at home against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for South Carolina in 2022. 

After the Georgia State game, South Carolina has home games against Georgia (Sept. 17), Charlotte (Sept. 24), South Carolina State (Oct. 1), Texas A&M (Oct. 22), Missouri (Oct. 29), and Tennessee (Nov. 19). 

The Homecoming game for South Carolina is against Mizzou on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

The SC Gamecocks are coming off a 2021 season that they went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. South Carolina closed the 2021 campaign with a 38-21 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl. 

2022 South Carolina Gamecocks football schedule, game times, TV

Vanderbilt South Carolina Football

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) runs with the ball against Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Georgia State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 17: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 24: Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: South Carolina State at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA 

Saturday, Oct. 22: Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA 

Saturday, Oct. 29: Missouri at South Carolina, TBA (Homecoming) 

Shane Beamer: A look at the South Carolina Gamecocks football coach

Here is a look at South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Shane Beamer, who is the son of former Virginia Tech football head coach Frank Beamer. 

Saturday, Nov. 5: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: South Carolina at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: South Carolina at Clemson, TBA

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. He became the South Carolina head coach ahead of the 2021 season. 

