2022 South Carolina football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the 2022 season at home against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for South Carolina in 2022.
After the Georgia State game, South Carolina has home games against Georgia (Sept. 17), Charlotte (Sept. 24), South Carolina State (Oct. 1), Texas A&M (Oct. 22), Missouri (Oct. 29), and Tennessee (Nov. 19).
The Homecoming game for South Carolina is against Mizzou on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The SC Gamecocks are coming off a 2021 season that they went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. South Carolina closed the 2021 campaign with a 38-21 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl.
2022 South Carolina Gamecocks football schedule, game times, TV
Saturday, Sept. 3: Georgia State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 10: South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 17: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 24: Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 1: South Carolina State at South Carolina, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 8: South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 22: Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 29:Missouri at South Carolina, TBA (Homecoming)
Vanderbilt South Carolina Football
Sean Rayford
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer smiles after getting off the team bus at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer communicates with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, right, yells to his defense during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, left, talks with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher before the start of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after arriving at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates with his son, Hunter, after an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer looks at the stadium video screen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, with his son, Hunter, greets fans on his arrival at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans on his arrival at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Shane Beamer: A look at the South Carolina Gamecocks football coach
Here is a look at South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Shane Beamer, who is the son of former Virginia Tech football head coach Frank Beamer.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a win after an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 40-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Saturday, Nov. 5: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 12: South Carolina at Florida, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 19: Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 26: South Carolina at Clemson, TBA
Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. He became the South Carolina head coach ahead of the 2021 season.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
South Carolina's Jordan Burch (3) and Jordan Strachan (7) celebrate a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) runs with the ball against Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)