2022 South Carolina football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the 2022 season at home against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of seven home games for South Carolina in 2022.

After the Georgia State game, South Carolina has home games against Georgia (Sept. 17), Charlotte (Sept. 24), South Carolina State (Oct. 1), Texas A&M (Oct. 22), Missouri (Oct. 29), and Tennessee (Nov. 19).

The Homecoming game for South Carolina is against Mizzou on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The SC Gamecocks are coming off a 2021 season that they went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. South Carolina closed the 2021 campaign with a 38-21 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

2022 South Carolina Gamecocks football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Sept. 3: Georgia State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: South Carolina State at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Missouri at South Carolina, TBA (Homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 5: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: South Carolina at Florida, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: South Carolina at Clemson, TBA

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. He became the South Carolina head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.