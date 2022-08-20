 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Tennessee Vols football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

Tennessee Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Tennessee Vols football team opens the 2022 season at home against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is one of seven home games for the UT Vols in 2022. 

After Ball State, Tennessee also has home games against Akron (Sept. 17), Florida (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 15), UT-Martin (Oct. 22), Kentucky (Oct. 29), and Missouri (Nov. 12). 

The Homecoming game for Tennessee is against UT-Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

Tennessee football is coming off a 2021 season that it went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The UT Vols wrapped up the 2021 season with a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the 2021 Music City Bowl. 

2022 Tennessee Vols football schedule, game times, TV

Georgia Tennessee Football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Thursday, Sept. 1: Ball State at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, SECN 

Saturday, Sept. 10: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 17: Akron at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 24: Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Tennessee at LSU, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Alabama at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: UT-Martin at Tennessee, TBA (Homecoming) 

Saturday, Oct. 29: Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Josh Heupel: A look at the Tennessee Vols football head coach

Here is a look at Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel, who was the Mizzou football offensive coordinator from 2016-17. 

Saturday, Nov. 5: Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Missouri at Tennessee, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Heupel took over the Vols football program ahead of the 2021 season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

