2022 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule, game times, TV information

Texas A M Auburn Football

Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. Texas A&M won 28-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The Texas A&M Aggies football team opens its 2022 season at home against Sam Houston State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is one of seven home games for TAMU in 2022. 

After the Sam Houston State game, Texas A&M has home contests against Appalachian State (Sept. 10), the Miami Hurricanes (Sept. 17), Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5), UMass (Nov. 19), and LSU (Nov. 26). 

TAMU was ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press preseason poll

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off a 2021 season that they finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. TAMU was selected for the Gator Bowl but did not participate. 

2022 TAMU Aggies football schedule, game times, TV

Alabama Texas A M Football

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) avoids a tackle by Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) for a 7-yard-gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 10: Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 17: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 24: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M; Arlington, Texas; TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Texas A&M at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Ole Miss at Texas A&M, TBA

Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach

Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford. 

Saturday, Nov. 5: Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: UMass at Texas A&M, TBA, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Nov. 26: LSU at Texas A&M, TBA

Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach. He took over the TAMU football program ahead of the 2018 season. 

