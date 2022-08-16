2022 Vanderbilt football schedule, game times, TV, reunion date

The Vanderbilt football team opens its 2022 season at Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 27. Vanderbilt returns home to face Elon on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Vanderbilt vs. Elon is one of six home games for Vanderbilt in 2022. Other home games are against Wake Forest (Sept. 10), Ole Miss (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Nov. 5), Florida (Nov. 19), and Tennessee (Nov. 26).
The Ole Miss game on Oct. 8 is Vanderbilt Reunion weekend.
Vanderbilt football is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. Vanderbilt earned wins against Colorado State and UConn last season.
FILE — In this July 21, 2021, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Lea sees lots of great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
First year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs off the field at halftime during an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea stands with his players as they sing the school's alma mater after a loss to East Tennessee State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea jogs across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, center, watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Clark Lea: A look at the Vanderbilt football head coach
Here is a look at Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04. He played college baseball from 2001-02.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea waits for the start of an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea stands with his players as they sing the school's alma mater after a loss to East Tennessee State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, center, watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea talk before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea checks notes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
