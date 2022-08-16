 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

2022 Vanderbilt football schedule, game times, TV, reunion date

  • 0
Vanderbilt Florida Football

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Vanderbilt football team opens its 2022 season at Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 27. Vanderbilt returns home to face Elon on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

Vanderbilt vs. Elon is one of six home games for Vanderbilt in 2022. Other home games are against Wake Forest (Sept. 10), Ole Miss (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Nov. 5), Florida (Nov. 19), and Tennessee (Nov. 26). 

The Ole Miss game on Oct. 8 is Vanderbilt Reunion weekend. 

Vanderbilt football is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. Vanderbilt earned wins against Colorado State and UConn last season. 

2022 Vanderbilt football schedule, game times, TV

People are also reading…

Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Saturday, Aug. 27: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 3: Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Vanderbilt at Alabama, TBA

Clark Lea: A look at the Vanderbilt football head coach

Here is a look at Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04. He played college baseball from 2001-02. 

1 of 17

Saturday, Oct. 8: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Vanderbilt at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Florida at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. He became the Vanderbilt head coach ahead of the 2021 season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

IndyCar arrives after the success of NASCAR race

The sonic blast of engines returned to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time in two months Thursday, business as usual as IndyCar teams tested the track in preparation for an upcoming race.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Big Macs! Waffle Fries! Coffee! Albert Pujols spoils Cardinals fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News