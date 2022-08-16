2022 Vanderbilt football schedule, game times, TV, reunion date

The Vanderbilt football team opens its 2022 season at Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 27. Vanderbilt returns home to face Elon on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Vanderbilt vs. Elon is one of six home games for Vanderbilt in 2022. Other home games are against Wake Forest (Sept. 10), Ole Miss (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Nov. 5), Florida (Nov. 19), and Tennessee (Nov. 26).

The Ole Miss game on Oct. 8 is Vanderbilt Reunion weekend.

Vanderbilt football is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. Vanderbilt earned wins against Colorado State and UConn last season.

2022 Vanderbilt football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Aug. 27: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 3: Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 10: Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 17: Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 24: Vanderbilt at Alabama, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Vanderbilt at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Florida at Vanderbilt, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. He became the Vanderbilt head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.