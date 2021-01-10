45 years ago: A milestone weekend gives the Spirits a brief moment of optimism

Editor's note: On Jan. 10, 1976, the Spirts of St. Louis of the American Basketball Association beat the New York Nets in double overtime before a crowd of 10,201 at the Arena. It was the largest crowd of the season and the first time they beat the Nets in the regular season, and was followed the next night with a victory over the Kentucky Colonels.

Here is how Spirits beat writer Rick Hummel captured the optimism that was surrounding the team following the Kentucky game.

Harry Weltman was smiling. "We hope we've turned the corner," said the Spirits' president-general manager last night.

After the events of the weekend which began with the Spirits outlasting the New York Nets, 141-130, in two overtimes Saturday night and ended with them outlasting the Kentucky Colonels, 113-111, last night at The Arena if the Spirits haven't turned the corner then at least they have their blinker lights on.

Where only recently the Spirits were in danger of joining the Virginia Squires at the bottom of the American Basketball Association heap, they now have won five of their last six games. And watching them win the last two were crowds of 10,201, largest of the season, Saturday and 6,860 last night.