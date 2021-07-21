50 points in a finals closeout game: Before Giannis, there was Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks

Editors note: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again. It was the most points scored in an NBA title clinching game since Bob Pettit had 50 for the St. Louis Hawks in 1958. Dan O'Neil looks back at that game.

Although years have faded the picture, a strong case can be made that the events of April 12, 1958, at Kiel Auditorium are the most remarkable in St. Louis sports history.

The St. Louis Hawks had made it to the NBA finals against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics the previous year, only to suffer a crushing, double-overtime, Game 7 loss in Boston.

This time, Hawks star Bob Pettit was not going to let that happen. The Hawks won a critical Game 5 at Boston to take a 3-2 series lead and come back to St. Louis with a chance to clinch. With 10,218 excited hoop heads at Kiel, Pettit produced an extraordinary performance.

Pettit scored 19 points to help stake the Hawks to 57-52 halftime lead, as he was just warming up. Six straight points from Pettit boosted the lead to 10 early in the third quarter, but the champion Celtics weren't going away. As guard Bob Cousy directed the show, the Celtics went ahead 86-84 early in the final period.