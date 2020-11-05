 Skip to main content
65 years ago: The Hawks make their St. Louis debut, and an NBA legend emerges
Frank Selvy

Frank Selvy of the Hawks gets off a shot in front of Minneapolis players Vern Mikklesen and Whitey Skoog in the first game at Kiel on Nov. 5, 1955.

The Milwaukee Hawks were the sad sacks of the NBA, finishing in last place four years in a row. But before the 1955 season, the team moved to St. Louis and fortunes would turn around. Second-year player Bob Petit would emerge as the league's MVP (the first ever awarded) and the Hawks would make the playoffs. This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the debut of the Hawks in St. Louis on Nov. 5, 1955.

Pro basketball came back to St. Louis in a happy manner as the transplanted Hawks led the Minneapolis Lakers all the way and won, 101 to 89, in a National Basketball Association opener at Kiel Auditorium.

A crowd of 7452 persons, passive at first but gradually rising to college-like enthusiasm as the Lakers threatened in the second half, welcomed the Hawks to their new home. Frank Selvy and Bob Peltit were the St. Louis club's leading scorers with 21 points apiece, and they complemented each other by getting hot in opposite ends of the game.

Keys to the city

From left, Hawks Bob Pettit, Al Ferrari, coach Red Holzman, Dick Ricketts and Bob Harrison are presented the keys to the city by Duke Duford, front left, representing Mayor Tucker in 1955. Post-Dispatch photo.

Selvy was virtually the only Hawk who could hit the basket in the first quarter, as he got 18 of his team's 32 points. St. Louis led by nine after the period.

Pettit, who had been benched off and on in the first half because of his inability to connect, began to look like the league All-Star he was last season in the second half. The Hawks led by 14 points, 54-42, at the half and 76-68 after the third period.

Then 6-foot-9 Clyde Lovelette and husky Ed Kalafat made it hot for the suddenly cool Hawks. During the first four minutes of the final period the Hawks couldn't make a field goal and a hook shot by Kalafat brought the Minneapolis team the closest it had been since the opening minutes of the game, just one point back at 78-77.

Box Score

Chuck Cooper hit a pair of free throws for St. Louis but Lovellette kept his team within a point at 80-79 with a fine hook shot. Notre Dame's Jack Stephens got the Hawks' first field goal of the quarter, however, a'pretty jump shot that gave St. Louis a three-point lead and that proved to be the extent of the Minneapolis threat. The Hawks did remarkably well at controlling the boards after that, repeatedly limiting the Lakers to a single shot, as St. Louis pulled away.

Pettit iced the game with three field goals in the last two minutes. Lovellette was the night's highest scorer with 27 points, including nine field goals. Behind Pettit and Selvy as Hawk scorers were seven-foot Charley Share, a tremendous rebounder, with 16 points, and Bob Harrison with 13.

