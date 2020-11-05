65 years ago: The Hawks make their St. Louis debut, and an NBA legend emerges

The Milwaukee Hawks were the sad sacks of the NBA, finishing in last place four years in a row. But before the 1955 season, the team moved to St. Louis and fortunes would turn around. Second-year player Bob Petit would emerge as the league's MVP (the first ever awarded) and the Hawks would make the playoffs. This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the debut of the Hawks in St. Louis on Nov. 5, 1955.
Pro basketball came back to St. Louis in a happy manner as the transplanted Hawks led the Minneapolis Lakers all the way and won, 101 to 89, in a National Basketball Association opener at Kiel Auditorium.
A crowd of 7452 persons, passive at first but gradually rising to college-like enthusiasm as the Lakers threatened in the second half, welcomed the Hawks to their new home. Frank Selvy and Bob Peltit were the St. Louis club's leading scorers with 21 points apiece, and they complemented each other by getting hot in opposite ends of the game.
Selvy was virtually the only Hawk who could hit the basket in the first quarter, as he got 18 of his team's 32 points. St. Louis led by nine after the period.
Pettit, who had been benched off and on in the first half because of his inability to connect, began to look like the league All-Star he was last season in the second half. The Hawks led by 14 points, 54-42, at the half and 76-68 after the third period.
Then 6-foot-9 Clyde Lovelette and husky Ed Kalafat made it hot for the suddenly cool Hawks. During the first four minutes of the final period the Hawks couldn't make a field goal and a hook shot by Kalafat brought the Minneapolis team the closest it had been since the opening minutes of the game, just one point back at 78-77.
Chuck Cooper hit a pair of free throws for St. Louis but Lovellette kept his team within a point at 80-79 with a fine hook shot. Notre Dame's Jack Stephens got the Hawks' first field goal of the quarter, however, a'pretty jump shot that gave St. Louis a three-point lead and that proved to be the extent of the Minneapolis threat. The Hawks did remarkably well at controlling the boards after that, repeatedly limiting the Lakers to a single shot, as St. Louis pulled away.
Pettit iced the game with three field goals in the last two minutes. Lovellette was the night's highest scorer with 27 points, including nine field goals. Behind Pettit and Selvy as Hawk scorers were seven-foot Charley Share, a tremendous rebounder, with 16 points, and Bob Harrison with 13.
The one that got away in St. Louis sports
The Rams left us, true.
But through the years a number of significant teams and individuals have slipped through the cracks, some that might have changed our sports history.
Here's a look at a rather remarkable St. Louis list of “The Ones That Got Away,” compiled by former Post-Dispatch sportswriter Dan O'Neill:
Joe Namath
Legendary Alabama coach Bear" Bryant called Namath the "most talented college football player I ever saw.” NFL teams were concerned about Namath's banged up knee, so he was still around when the St. Louis Cardinals made him the 12th player taken in the 1965 NFL draft — on Nov. 28, 1964.
New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin saw Namath as a game-changer for the rival American Football League and made the dashing young quarterback the AFL's No. 1 overall pick.
Werblin vowed to sign him. And it didn't take long for stakes to get too rich for Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, who had trouble signing Kelly Stouffer, for cripes sake.
A day after he played in the Orange Bowl, Namath agreed to a contract with New York, a deal to pay him the astounding sum of $400,000.
On Jan. 12, 1969, “Broadway Joe” secured more credibility for the AFL, leading the Jets to an upset of the Baltimore Colts in the third Super Bowl. Namath was the Super Bowl MVP, on his way to the Hall of Fame.
The Football Cardinals continued to play off Broadway, never winning a single playoff game.
St. Louis Hawks
St. Louis has lost major league teams before. After the 1953 season, the American League Browns departed for Baltimore. For those who loved little pinch-hitters (Eddie Gaedel), promotions like “Grandstand Manager's Day” and the "Streetcar Series" of 1944, it was tough to swallow.
After the 1987 season, the NFL St. Louis Cardinals split for Phoenix. For those who watched Hall of Famers like Larry Wilson, Dan Dierdorf, Roger Wehrli and Jackie Smith, who lived and died with Don Coryell's “Cardiac Cards,” it was sad. The Rams moved here from Los Angeles and filled the NFL void from 1995-2015, when Stan Kroenke moved the team back to LA, spitting upon St. Louis on his way out.
And after just one season (1934-35), the NHL St. Louis Eagles disappeared - who can forget Fido Purpur and Syd Howe?
But those departures have a postscript. The Browns are a memory, but major league baseball remained and has flourished with the National League Cardinals. The Eagles were short-lived, but the NHL Blues have been back since 1967-68. The Football Cardinals never hosted a playoff game here, but they were replaced by the Rams who won Super Bowl XXXIV.
No, the wound that hurts the most is one that never healed. From 1955-56 to 1967-68, St. Louis was a vibrant piece of the emerging NBA. The Hawks played in the NBA Finals four times from '57 to '61, winning the title in 1958. Their star, Bob Pettit, is among the handful of greatest sports figures in the city's history. And eight other NBA Hall of Famers played for the St. Louis Hawks.
But after the 1967-68 season - the best record (56-26) in franchise history, owner Ben Kerner sold the team and it moved to Atlanta. Forty-five years later, it seems likely there will be a Starbucks on the moon before there is another NBA team in St. Louis.
The ABA Spirits (1974-75) brought professional hoops back briefly, but all that survives is their play-by-play announcer, Bob Costas. Oh, and a Post-Dispatch sportswriter who covered the Spirits but made his name writing about a different sport — Baseball Hall of Famer Rick Hummel.
Bill Russell
In 1956, Boston was picking seventh in the NBA draft, but Celtics boss Red Auerbach desperately wanted 6-foot-10 Bill Russell, who led the University of San Francisco to consecutive national championships and 55 consecutive victories.
Auerbach persuaded the Rochester Royals to use their No. 1 pick on Duquesne University's Sihugo Green – one of the great names in sports history.
The Hawks selected Russell with the No. 2 pick, but Kerner needed a draw at Kiel Auditorium. So he agreed to trade the pick to Boston for former SLU star Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan.
Macauley and Hagan are Hall of Famers in their own right. And they teamed with Pettit to beat Boston for the title in 1958. But Russell and the Celtics defeated the Hawks in the same finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961.
In all, Russell led the Celtics to 11 championships in 13 seasons and won five MVP awards.
Imagine if he had teamed up with Pettit in St. Louis. The Hawks might still be here.
Steve Carlton
During the late 1960s, Carlton was a dynamic young talent. He won 74 games for the Cardinals from 1967-71, playing a part in two pennants and a world championship. But after going 20-9 in '71, “Lefty” held out for more money.
Cardinals owner Gussie Busch told general manager Bing Devine, "Get rid of him." Years later, Devine explained:
“He was being very difficult to sign for the ridiculous amount of $10,000 between what he wanted and what we'd give him.
“Many times Mr. Busch gave me a little leeway in the budget, but in the case of Carlton, Mr. Busch developed the feeling that Carlton was a 'smart-aleck' young guy, 'and I'm not used to having young smart-alecks tell me what do.' ”
Mr. Smarty Pants was traded to Philadelphia, where he went 27-10 in 1972. He wound up with 329 career wins, 4,136 strikeouts and four Cy Young Awards. Without him, the Cardinals went through the 1970s without a postseason appearance.
Guess we showed him.
Scotty Bowman
The Blues were 16 games into their existence when Lynn Patrick handed 34-year old assistant Scotty Bowman his first NHL coaching job. With a collection of expansion scraps, Bowman led the Note to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons.
In 1970, Bowman left the bench to become general manager, appointing Al Arbour as his successor. But ownership started meddling, demanding Bowman a trade of Red Berenson for Garry Unger, insisting Arbour couldn't coach.
Bowman had enough. He split for Montreal, on his way to becoming the winningest coach in NHL history and mentor of nine Stanley Cup championships. As for Arbour, he won four consecutive Cups coaching the Islanders (1980-83).
Kurt Warner
The former Arena Football League quarterback was a Norman Rockwell painting from 1999 through 2001. He won two NFL MVP awards in St. Louis (1999 and 2001), as well as the Super Bowl MVP award in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Things changed in 2002. Warner endured a small fracture in his throwing hand and his passer rating dropped to 67.4. The situation became a soap opera when his wife, Brenda, called a radio station to contradict coach Mike Martz.
Warner lost the starting job for good in 2003 when he fumbled six times in an opening loss to New York. He was released after the season.
Turns out he could still play. Oops!
After winning the first NFL championship title for the city of St. Louis, Warner took the long-suffering Cardinals to a Super Bowl in the 2008 season. Arizona lost the game to Pittsburgh 27-23, but Warner threw for 377 yards. He owns the three highest single-game passing yardage totals in the history of the Super Bowl.
And while Warner was winning 19 regular season games and four playoff games from 2008-09, the Rams went 3-29.
Ahmad Rashad
Don Coryell did great things in St. Louis - trading Rashad was not one of them.
The Football Cardinals used the fourth overall pick in 1972 to draft Oregon's Bobby Moore, the only player to lead the Pac-10 Conference in scoring from two different positions – running back and wide receiver.
Moore embraced Islam and changed his name to Ahmad Rashad, or “admirable one led to truth.”
Rashad was named to the UPI's NFL All-Rookie Team in 1972. That same season he set a NFL record for the longest, non-scoring pass completion, going 98 yards with a Jim Hart pass against the Rams before being tackled on the 1-yard line.
But on January 26, 1974, the Cardinals traded Rashad to Buffalo for Dennis Shaw, a quarterback Coryell coached at San Diego State. Yes, Dennis Shaw.
Shaw completed four passes for 61 yards during two seasons in St. Louis, then retired. Rashad became a star in Buffalo and Minnesota, twice exceeding 1,000 yards in receiving. He was a five-time All-Conference selection.
Ay caramba! No translation needed.
Wayne Gretzky
On Feb. 27, 1996 the Blues stunned the sports world by acquiring “The Great One” from Los Angeles. This was 35-year old Gretzky, not the point-per-shift version. Nonetheless, it was Wayne freakin' Gretzky, the biggest name in hockey.
Visions of him teamed with Brett Hull gave St. Louis fans Gus Kyle goose bumps.
Married to St. Louisan Janet Jones, Gretzky planned to finish his career here. But after just 18 games with the Blues, after experiencing “Iron Mike" Keenan up close and personal, after seeing a contract offer pulled off the table, and after wearing that God-awful diagonal sweater, Gretzky bolted.
The free agent signed with the Rangers and played three more productive seasons in New York. Somehow, seeing No. 99 on So Taguchi just wasn't the same.
Larry Hughes
St. Louis U. finished 11-18 in 1996-97 as coach Charlie Spoonhour strained to reboot "Spoonball."
Things changed overnight when Spoonhour got the explosive CBC star to stay home and play for the basketball Billikens.
In his first year. the dynamic Hughes averaged 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was named the college Freshman of the Year by the U. S. Basketball Writers Association as he led the Bills to a 22-11 record, the NCAA Tournament and a first-round upset of Massachusetts.
With "Larry Legend" the featured attraction, SLU ranked sixth in the country in attendance.
But on March 9, 1998, Hughes knocked the wind out of the program, leaving for the NBA draft. Less than a year later, after a 15-16 season without Hughes, Spoonhour resigned.
A golden era of SLU basketball ended.
Tyler Hansbrough
In 2005, the 6-foot-9 Poplar Bluff star led the Mules to a second consecutive state championship, beating the nation's No. 1 ranked high school, Vashon, in the finals.
Hansbrough was born in Columbia, Mo. and his older brother (Greg) was attending Mizzou. The Tigers were well positioned as his college of choice.
But Ricky Clemons wrecked an ATV, Quin Snyder was named in 17 allegations of NCAA improprieties, Carmento Floyd was taking jailhouse calls, the program was under probation ...
Who needs it?
Hansbrough chose North Carolina, where he stayed four years, collected 44 career double-doubles and led the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2009.
Oh, the humanity!
Scott Stevens
Let's face it, between players like Doug Gilmour, Adam Oates, Joey Mullen, Rollie Melanson, and coaches like Arbour, Berenson, Jacques Demers and Joel Quenneville, the Blues could retire this list.
But the case of Scott Stevens lives in infamy. Stevens was a stonewall defenseman for Washington, part of a talented group that included Rob Langway, Kevin Hatcher and Larry Murphy.
In July, 1990, the Blues signed Stevens as a free agent, giving the 26-year old four years and $5.1 million, compensating the Capitols with FIVE first-round draft picks.
Stevens was inserted as captain and the Blues improved by 10 wins in 1990-91, ousting Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. Still searching for a Stanley Cup, St. Louis appeared to have a foundation in place.
But the Blues made another audacious move in the summer of '91, signing forward Brendan Shanahan away from New Jersey. The team offered the Devils goaltender Curtis Joseph, 21-year old forward Rod Brind'Amour and two conditional picks to make things right. Seemed fair.
But NHL arbitrator Judge Edward J. Houston inexplicably awarded Stevens to New Jersey. That's not arbitration, armed robbery.
Shanahan became a 50-goal scorer. But Stevens anchored three championships in New Jersey, what the Blues had in mind for him here.
Dick Allen
During the 1965 season, Allen hit a home run off Cardinals pitcher Ray Washburn that cleared the left center field Coke sign at Connie Mack Stadium, traveling an estimated 529 feet.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Willie Stargell took note: “Now I know why Phillies fans boo Richie all the time. When he hits a home run, there's no souvenir.”
Shortly after the 1969 season ended, Devine sent Curt Flood, Tim McCarver, Joe Hoerner and Byron Browne to Philadelphia for a package that included the 28-year old Allen. The deal became infamous when Flood refused to report and challenged baseball's reserve clause.
St. Louis had not seen a slugger like Allen in years. At cavernous Busch Stadium II, he hit 34 home runs in 1970, despite missing the final month with a hamstring injury. It was the most home runs in a season by a Cardinal over 32 years, 1954 through 1986.
But the fireworks ended after one season. Devine traded Allen to Los Angeles for second sacker Ted Sizemore. Two seasons later, Allen was the American League MVP for the 1972 White Sox. He led the league in home runs (37), RBIs (113), walks (99), on-base percentage (.420), slugging (.603), OPS (1.023) and - just for grins - threw in 19 stolen bases.
The Cardinals hit just 70 home runs in '72, finishing 21½ games behind the Pirates.
