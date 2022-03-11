Area colleges notebook: McKendree wins women's wrestling national title

Sophomore Cameron Guerin (130) and senior Sydnee Kimber (191) captured individual championships to lead McKendree University past pre-tournament favorite King University in Adrian, Mich., last weekend, giving the Bearcats back-to-back-to-back national women's wrestling titles. Guerin was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler.

McKendree also got runner-up finishes from Felicity Taylor (116), Alara Boyd (143), Kayla Marano (155), Joye Levendusky (170) and De Soto High product Jaycee Foeller (191). Other All-Americans for McKendree included Lizette Rodriguez (third, 101), Natalie Reyna (fourth, 109), Skye Realin (fourth, 136), Emmily Patneaud (fifth, 136) and Althoff High product Grace Kristoff (fourth, 170).

SLU’s Wise up for national honor

St. Louis University first baseman Sadie Wise (Kirkwood) is among the 30 players up for the senior CLASS Award in softball.

The award for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, is for seniors and graduate students who have notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.

The first Billiken to earn all-conference honors as a freshman, Wise is a two-time first teamer and a three-time Atlantic 10 selection. She tops the career charts in batting average (.368), slugging (.652), home runs (35), doubles (51) and total bases (121). The grad student had an undergraduate grade-point adverage of 3.72 and has volunteered more than 100 hours during her Billikens career.

Webster baseball ranked No. 8

Off to a 5-1 start, the Webster University baseball team moved to No. 8 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA rankings. The Gorloks swept three games to win the Webster Classic last weekend and are to Florida where they’ll meet No. 2 Marietta College, No. 4 North Central College, No. 19 Southern Maine, No. 6 Eastern Connecticut State and No. 12 Wheaton College.

Hitting leaders include Ben Swords (.455, 2 HR, 11 RBI), Evan Evola (.438, 1 HR, 6 RBIs), Matt Staker (.368) and A.J. Smith (.350, 1 HR, 8 RBI). On the mound, Ben Kowalski is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

Short Hops

• Missouri State senior catcher Alex Boze (Belleville East) enjoyed a career night with three home runs and five RBIs as the Bears beat visiting Wichita State 9-8 earlier this week. It’s believed to be the first three-homer game for MSU. To open the season, Boze has 14 hits in 28 at-bats with three doubles, six homers and 12 RBIs.

• The Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf squad won the Las Vegas Desert Classic title. With a 54-hole score of 873, the Tritons edged No. 20 Florida Southern by one stroke. There were 19 teams in the field, including seven ranked in Division II. UMSL’s Reilly Ahearn (Ladue) finished seventh while Ian McCrary tied for 10th.

• Sophomore Linn Thornqvist was named Great Lakes Valley Conference female golfer of the week after winning the 81-player Nature State Invitational in Arkansas.

• McKenzie Lamos of Tritons’ softball was named GLVC player of the week after batting .480 with seven runs, three homers and seven RBIs.

• Days after the Missouri Tigers won their 11th consecutive conference wrestling title, they announced the signing of Tommy Hagan from Lafayette High. A Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive lineman in the fall, Hagan recently capped his preps wrestling career with a 46-0 championship season. The 220-pounder finished third as a sophomore and second as a junior and was ranked No. 1 in the state by FloWestling.

• Jordan Raymer (Chaminade) had a season-high 25 points in the season basketball finale for Knox College of Galesburg, Ill. Raymer, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the Prairie Fire as a senior, averaging 16.6 points per game. He also paced the squad in steals and 3-pointers. Raymer was named to the All Midwest Conference second team.

• Washington University had four University Athletic Association athletes of the week: baseball player Brandon Buday went 6 for 11 and drove in six runs last weekend; in track, Emma Kelley (Webster Groves) won the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:09.41, Yasmin Ruff set a PR in winning the pole vault with a height of 3.83 meters, and Andrew Whitaker set a PR in winning the 60-meter hurdles and also was on a 1,600 relay that placed third.

• Twenty-four Washington athletes qualified for the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships to be held this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C. Those competing in multiple events are men Whitaker, Will Houser, John Harry Wagner (John Burroughs) and Jacob Ridderhoff, as well as women Kelly, Ebunoluwa Opata, Ava Forman and Lauren Gay. ... Kelley was named UAA most outstanding performer and the league’s sophomore rookie of the year. Gay was named league rookie of the year, and Houser was named male sophomore of the year. Coach Jeff Stiles and his staff were honored as the conference staffs of the year.

• In men’s basketball, Washington (19-8) saw its season end in a 63-61 loss to No. 18 Wheaton in NCAA tournament play. The Bears’ Jack Nolan was named co-player of the year in the UAA and was joined on the first team by Justin Hardy. Second-teamer Charlie Jacob was named defensive player of the year, and Hayden Doyle was rookie of the year.

• SIU Edwardsville sophomore TJ Baker was named Ohio Valley Conference co-golfer of the week after tying for 10th at the Brandon Dunes Championship in Oregon.

• Maryville’s Cooper George was named to the US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association team of the week after winning all 10 faceoffs in a win last weekend.

• Maryville finished second at the Hardscrabble Invitational golf tournament in Arkansas, with Max Hsu taking individual runner-up. Hsu was named GLVC player of the week.

• Missouri Baptist’s Emily Bayer (Oakville) placed third with a career-best time (4:57.66) in the mile to earn All-America honors at the NAIA Indoor Nationals in Brookings, S.D.

• After winning the regular-season and tournament titles, the men’s basketball team from Missouri Baptist (26-5) will play in the Liston quadrant of the NAIA Championships this weekend in Alexandria, La. There, the Spartans are paired with No. 21 LSU-Shreveport (23-7), USA Oklahoma (25-6) and LSU-Alexandria (20-6).

• SIU Carbondale’s Shauniece O’Neal (Hazelwood Central) will compete in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Ala. She’ll be joined by teammates A’veun Moore-Jones (shot put) and Elisia Lancaster (weight throw). It’s the second trip to indoor nationals for O’Neal, who repeated as Missouri Valley Conference champion and was a repeat choice as the conference's top field athlete.

• Defending national champion Jerry Brown (100 breaststroke) will lead Lindenwood at the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships in Greenboro, N.C. The competition, which also includes McKendree, runs through Saturday.

• Lindenwood's Kyle Deutschmann (Marquette) was named Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association defensive player of the week. In a pair of wins against Quincy, the team’s libero led the way with 13 kills on Thursday and followed up two days later with five digs and five assists.

• Lindenwood goalie Kyle Hebert tied a program record with 20 saves in a 13-9 lacrosse win at Florida Southern.

• Webster tennis player Erin Brezovar was named St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the week after winning two matches in singles and another pair with Bailey Higgins in doubles. Gorloks’ baseball player Ben Swords also earned player of the week honors.

• The Gorloks’ Danielle Schultz (Belleville East) broke the school record and qualified for the Division III track and field championships in the 800. She’ll compete this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C.

