Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both Arkansas and Cincinnati. In The Associated Press preseason poll, Arkansas is ranked No. 19 and Cincinnati is ranked No. 23.

Arkansas is coming off a 2021 season that it went 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The UC Bearcats in 2021 went 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the AAC.

This is the first meeting between these two programs.

UC Bearcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, point spread

As of 9:20 p.m. CT on Monday, Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 52 points.

Arkansas is -245 (bet $245 to win $100) to win outright, and Cincinnati is +205 (bet $100 to win $205) to win outright.

Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

