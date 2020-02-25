Beal scores 55; first in NBA since Kobe in '07 to score 50-plus points on consecutive days

WASHINGTON — On the day of Kobe Bryant's memorial service in Los Angeles, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards became the first NBA player since Bryant in 2007 to score 50-plus points on consecutive days when he put up 55 against Milwaukee on Monday.
“Oh man, that’s crazy," said Beal, who grew up in St. Louis and starred in high school basketball at Chaminade. "Didn’t know that. That’s who Kobe was. That was his drive and that ceremony today just brought the feeling, the tears all back again.”
Each of Beal's 50-plus games ended in defeat. The Bucks won 137-134 in overtime Monday, and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Wizards 126-117 on Sunday despite Beal's 53 points.
Beal's effort against the Bucks included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.
“I was just locked in and I just was having fun," said Beal, the first player in franchise history to have back-to-back 50-point games. “Probably the most fun game I’ve ever played in.”
Beal is second in NBA scoring, averaging 30.1 points per game. Houston's James Harden leads at 35.3.
The Wizards are 20-36 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, 4½ games out in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot.