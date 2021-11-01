 Skip to main content
Beal vs. Tatum Part II: Beal's Wizards beat Tatum's Celtics in double-overtime thriller
Beal vs. Tatum Part II: Beal's Wizards beat Tatum's Celtics in double-overtime thriller

Beal, Dinwiddie lead Wizards past Celtics, 115-112 in 2 OTs

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, passes the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

St. Louis native Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Saturday outlasted fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the second time in four days. 

The Wizards held on for a 115-112 in double overtime to improve to 5-1 on the season. 

Beal, a 2011 graduate of Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, led all scorers with 36 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. His driving basket late in the first overtime forced a second extra period. 

Tatum, a 2016 graduate of Chaminade, netted 27 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds. 

For the second time in less than a week — the Wizards beat the Celtics 116-107 on Wednesday — neither St. Louis star shot the ball well. Tatum and Beal took 32 shots apiece, with Beal converting 12 and Tatum converting 10. Tatum missed all five of his three-point tries on Saturday and made just one of 13 in the two games combined.  

Tatum did make all seven of his free-throw tries on Saturday, and Beal made all nine of his. 

Beal and Tatum have quickly risen to the top tier of NBA talent: Beal finished second in points per game last season with 31.3, and Tatum finished 10th — at just 22 years old — with 26.4. 

Another young star, Jaylen Brown, led the Celtics in scoring Saturday with 34 points. He was stripped on a three-point attempt that could have tied the game as time expired in the second overtime. 

The loss dropped the Celtics' record to 2-4 on the season. 

Beal and Tatum play again on Sunday, Jan. 23, in Washington. 

