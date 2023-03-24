Gonzaga's Julian Strawther hit the deep 3-pointer to win Thursday night's Sweet Sixteen game vs. UCLA, and teammate Drew Timme stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points.

But the under-the-radar hero was St. Louis-area native Malachi Smith, who played a massive role in powering Gonzaga's comeback from a 13-point halftime deficit for a 79-76 win Thursday night in Las Vegas.

He came off the bench to score 12 of his 14 points in the second half while playing stout defense in slowing UCLA's guards. He was a major reason that UCLA's Tyger Campbell didn't make a basket in the second half, going 0-for-6.

He stripped Campbell of the ball with three seconds left when Campbell was driving toward what could have been the tying basket.

"Man, he doesn't get enough credit as he deserves," teammate Drew Timme said on a postgame television interview on the CBS broadcast. "We're so lucky to have him. What he does for this team, he doesn't get enough credit. He's got some big cojones on him, man, and he stepped up."

In terms of plus-minus, which tallies team scoring when a player is on the floor, Smith had the biggest impact of any player on either team with a plus-13, meaning the Zags outscored UCLA by 13 when Smith was playing.

"Someone had to get it going," Strawther said. "A lot of us were struggling. Malachi came in and he made huge plays defensively. I think that really got him going on offense."

Smith (Belleville West) transferred to Gonzaga from Chattanooga.

Gonzaga faces Connecticut at 7:49 p.m. Saturday (St. Louis time) on TBS with a Final Four berth on the line.

Fellow St. Louisan Ryan Kalkbrenner (Trinity Catholic) of Creighton hopes to join Smith in the Elite Eight Friday night. The Bluejays are favored to top 15th-seeded Princeton in a game set to start at 8 p.m. (St. Louis time) on TBS in Louisville, Ky.

Kalkbrenner (15.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game) is a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He scored a career-best 31 points in Creighton's first-round win over North Carolina State.

