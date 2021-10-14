Brady Tkachuk comes to terms with Ottawa

OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the preseason until a deal was reached.

The contract has an average annual value of $8.214 million.

Tkachuk is the son of former Blues forward Keith Tkachuk and the brother of Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for the Calgary Flames. Brady and Matthew attended Chaminade College Prep.

Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa’s games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).cHe also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes.