Brady Tkachuk comes to terms with Ottawa
Brady Tkachuk comes to terms with Ottawa

NHL skills competition

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, left, takes a turn at the shooting stars game during the NHL skills competition at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis as part of the NHL All-Star weekend of events on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.Tkachuk grew up in St. Louis and is the son of former Blues player Keith Kkachuk, pictured behind him. Brady's brother Matthew Tkachuk is also an NHL All-Star team member and is pictured second from the right wearing a Cardinals shirt. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the preseason until a deal was reached.

The contract has an average annual value of $8.214 million.

Tkachuk is the son of former Blues forward Keith Tkachuk and the brother of Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for the Calgary Flames. Brady and Matthew attended Chaminade College Prep.

Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa’s games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).cHe also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes.

