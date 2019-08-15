The Musial Awards, a gala that salutes sportsmanship in athletic competition, has become an annual event in St. Louis and now will have a national presence as CBS will show this year’s event.
The ceremonies are set for Nov. 23, downtown at Stifel Theatre, and are to be taped and shown in an edited form by CBS on a date to be determined. The event is named after Stan Musial, the baseball Hall of Famer from the Cardinals who was known for his sportsmanship and overall “good guy” persona.
“This is a wonderful milestone in the development and growth of what we call the most important awards in sports,” St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito, whose organization puts on the event, said in a statement. “It has long been our goal to impact the way people view and value sportsmanship. To now be able to tell our inspiring stories and showcase our honorees to a national audience is so meaningful to our efforts. We are grateful to CBS Sports for believing in this initiative.”
KSDK (Channel 5) news anchor hosts the festivities.
COMING ATTRACTIONSFox Sports Midwest plans to show a condensed version of the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame induction ceremonies three days after they take place. Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper are to be enshrined on Aug 24, at Ballpark Village. FSM is set to show a one-hour version of the event at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, with numerous replays scheduled for ensuing days.
Cardinals Radio Network flagship station KMOX (1120 AM) also plans to air a recorded version of it at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. The Cards have an afternoon game in Milwaukee that day.
• FSM has its annual telecast that honors members of the U.S. military on tap fro Aug. 30, a Friday night when the Cards entertain the Chicago White Sox at 7:15.
“I find this telecast to be the most meaningful we do all year,” Cardinals TV play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin has said. “. . . It’s emotional for all of us involved with the telecast. These troops and their families put so much on the line and I never forget that it allows us the privilege of enjoying a baseball game. I love doing it. It’s been an incredible experience over the years.”
— Dan Caesar