Celtics' Tatum shoots down Trail Blazers with 36-point game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jayson Tatum's 3-point practice showed against the Trail Blazers.
Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat Portland 118-106 on Tuesday night.
"That's a shot I've been working on a lot," Tatum said. “When those guys are coming at you at 7 feet it makes it tougher. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes they block it.”
Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics (40-17), who sit in third in the Eastern Conference behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.
Tatum, a native St. Louisan who starred in high school basketball at Chadminade, had 26 points in the second half alone as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Blazers, playing without All-Star Damian Lillard, couldn't keep up.
All of Tatum's points came from the floor, as he did not go to the line once in the game.
It was the third time in four games that Tatum has scored more than 35 points, and it was his 10th 30-point game this season.
“When really good players see the ball go in a couple of times then the tough shots become a little easier,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He's in a good rhythm, obviously.”
Brown was more emphatic about his teammate: “Right now he's playing unreal. He's playing the best ball of his career.”
After the game, Tatum exchanged jerseys with Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony. Tatum said earlier that he's looked up to Anthony.
The feeling was mutual.
“He's a guy that's establishing himself, as we're all witnessing, all watching,” Anthony said. “I mean, I love his game, I love watching him play.”