Chance to emerge: Belmont offers contenders a chance to establish the best 3-year-old

NEW YORK — The Kentucky Derby winner could be disqualified for the second time in three years, the Preakness winner pulled off a big upset and now nobody knows who is the best 3-year-old horse in the country.

Perhaps it’ll be settled Saturday at the Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont doesn’t have the buzz of a Triple Crown on the line or drama surrounding Bob Baffert, though it’s shaping up to be the most competitive race of the three and one of the best of the entire year. Preakness winner Rombauer, Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie headline a deep field of eight that will rival almost any other race in 2021.

“It’s a formidable group,” said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has three horses in the race. “It’s a good field. I think horses are coming out of the right races: Essential Quality’s been consistent every time, I thought Hot Rod Charlie ran a great race in the Derby, if Rock Your World gets off to a better start, Rombauer coming off obviously winning the Preakness.”