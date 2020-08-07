You are the owner of this article.
Chandler wins with first-round knockout
Chandler wins with first-round knockout

C06_2750

Michael Chandler, right, competes in an earlier Bellator fight.

 Lucas Noonan, Bellator

In the feature bout of Bellator MMA 243 Friday night in Connecticut, St. Louis native Michael Chandler scored a first-round knockout of Benson Henderson in a lightweight bout.

Chandler, the only three-time champion in Bellator history, was 2 minutes and 9 seconds into a fight that saw both fighters start fast when he used a combination to finish Henderson and run his career record to 21-5. In the deciding flurry, Henderson (28-9) managed to block a right hand from Chandler, who followed up with a powerful left that knocked him out and ended the fight.

It was just the second knockout loss of Henderson’s career.

Chandler is hopeful the victory will lead to another title shot. 

 

