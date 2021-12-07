Cockburn's second-half mojo helps Illini win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa’s methods for keeping the basketball out of Kofi Cockburn’s hands worked splendidly the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

When Illinois solved that conundrum, other creases in the Hawkeyes’ defense became easier to exploit.

After being limited to one first-half shot, Cockburn scored 10 points in the opening seven minutes after halftime. The Illinois guards soon joined the party to capture an 87-83 Big Ten Conference victory before a crowd of 12,072.

“We didn’t go a very good job getting the ball to Kofi,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We made a few adjustments the second half. Our spacing was much better.”

Cockburn finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds — 14 points and 13 boards coming in the second half.

“I was too passive the first half. The second half I was way more aggressive,” Cockburn said. “I had to make the right read and be patient with it. Sometimes the right read is taking the ball to the basket.”

According to Underwood, Cockburn’s halftime demeanor spoke volumes.